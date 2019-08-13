Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 12,791.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 935,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.91. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

