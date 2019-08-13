Selfkey 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,058.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, Binance and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $58,058.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.71 or 0.04359910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC, RightBTC, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.