SelfSell Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.