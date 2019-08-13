Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.21. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

