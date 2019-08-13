Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,233. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

