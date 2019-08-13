Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after buying an additional 339,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $630,582,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,455,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,982,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $311.25. 163,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.47. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.