Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 300,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,520. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

