Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 893,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 678,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 290,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,364,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 98,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

KEY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 258,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

