Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,771 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

