Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 974 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,838.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. 49,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,682. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

