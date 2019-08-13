Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after acquiring an additional 541,351 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,340,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth $40,422,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 38.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,408,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,227. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.82. 56,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,749. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

