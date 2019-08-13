Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

TGT traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. 4,909,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,561. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

