Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $65.00. Severfield shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 41,115 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Severfield’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

