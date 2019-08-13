SFE Investment Counsel Buys 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 247,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.