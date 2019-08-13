SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 46,370 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at $499,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 999,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,374. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

