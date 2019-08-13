SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 274.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,017,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 88,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.68. 2,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,474,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

