SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,043,000 after buying an additional 139,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 74,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.22.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $459,344 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.