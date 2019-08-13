SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

APOG traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 2,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

