SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.87.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

