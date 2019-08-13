SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 156,729 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,917. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $123.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.