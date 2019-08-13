SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,624 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Core-Mark worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Core-Mark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Core-Mark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 3,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

