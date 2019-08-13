Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 876 ($11.45).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 799.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 742 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22).

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

