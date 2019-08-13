Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 335,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

