Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,590 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.