Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14,417.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 6,326,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

