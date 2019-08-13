Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celgene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. 1,735,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

