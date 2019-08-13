Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $567,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 374,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 80.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

