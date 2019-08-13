Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. KLA-Tencor comprises 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after purchasing an additional 541,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,927,000 after purchasing an additional 418,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.80. 1,281,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,749. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,533 shares of company stock worth $2,978,227. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

