Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,086.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 404,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 369,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,793,000 after acquiring an additional 289,063 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,432.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

In related news, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $4,743,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.75, for a total transaction of $2,727,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,035,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,553,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,905 shares of company stock worth $18,968,126 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.51. 8,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

