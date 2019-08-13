Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreases By 19.2%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 939,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

