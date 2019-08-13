Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Decreases By 19.4%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 2,621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.42. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 800 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

