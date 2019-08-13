Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Expands By 29.2%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,269,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 3,305,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNT. ValuEngine raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Ceragon Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

CRNT stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 166,772 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 177.6% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 79,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

