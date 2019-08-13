Short Interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Expands By 15.4%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 6,325,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 477,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,960. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 202.60%.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $16,394,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,054,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,997,000 after buying an additional 1,293,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.