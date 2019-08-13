Short Interest in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Grows By 21.4%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,939,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,597,400 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

DIN stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. 17,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,823. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $35,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $645,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $880,749. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

