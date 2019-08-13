Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Drops By 16.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,489,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 1,784,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 170.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. 22,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

