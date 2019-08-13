Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Decreases By 80.8%

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

