Short Interest in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Declines By 42.2%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.70. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

