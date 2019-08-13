Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Declines By 27.9%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,504. The company has a market cap of $207.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

