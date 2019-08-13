Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Grows By 35.8%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,497,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 1,102,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, COO John J. Bolla sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $48,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,813. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 203,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,853. The firm has a market cap of $881.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.