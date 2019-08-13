Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Declines By 19.4%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,771,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 2,197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $85,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moody’s has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

