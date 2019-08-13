Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Increases By 14.1%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,674,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 3,221,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 715,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. MRC Global has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MRC Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MRC Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

