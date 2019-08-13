Short Interest in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Increases By 19.0%

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,315,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 6,989,200 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $386,844.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PRGO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $78.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

