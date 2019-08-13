Short Interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expands By 17.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,951,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 57,720,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,291,382. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

