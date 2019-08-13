Short Interest in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expands By 19.8%

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,193,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 1,830,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 409,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.