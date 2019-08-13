Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Rises By 20.9%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 481,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $112.71. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,259. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05. Primerica has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Citigroup set a $108.00 price target on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $834,940. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Primerica by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Primerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

