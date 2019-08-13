Short Interest in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Grows By 29.0%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 1,899,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.32. 6,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,538. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

