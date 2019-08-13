Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Drops By 30.4%

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SIGI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,118. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.