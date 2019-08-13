Short Interest in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Grows By 16.8%

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,317,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 8,833,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 1,150,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,094. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

