SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $947,260.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $947,260.00 and approximately $8,619.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,985.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.89 or 0.01883802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.71 or 0.03138423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00779670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00792194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00506768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00132164 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,775,246 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

