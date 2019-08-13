Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 289,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 74.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 6,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

